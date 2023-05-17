Marking the 10-year anniversary of the collision which left a leg amputated below the knee, Sam Waddington’s outlook on life has drastically changed.

He now works to support other people with life-changing motorcycle injuries to gain access to the prosthetics that they need.

Sam was travelling home from work on his motorbike when a car hit him while he was travelling at approximately 37mph.

Sam Waddington thanked the YAA and all the people who helped him.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) dispatched one of their helicopters and after an assessment on-scene, Sam was flown to Hull Royal Infirmary where he received lifesaving surgery before being placed into a medically induced coma for a week.

He had sustained many serious injuries, including a number of fractured vertebrae, broken femur, nose, collarbone, shoulder and ribs along with many other scrapes and cuts to his skin.

At the age of 24, Sam's life was forever altered when his leg was amputated below the knee.

As his life gradually regained a sense of normality, he decided to ‘see the world’.

Sam was thrown from his bike, which was later found in three pieces.

It was during his adventures across the globe, Sam met the love of his life, Amber, and the pair were soon married. The couple spent nearly five years backpacking around Europe, Asia and America before returning to the UK to settle down.

Today, Sam works for Fletchers Group as charity and partnerships coordinator – a law firm which is dedicated to supporting individuals with life-changing injuries.

Reflecting on his accident and recovery, Sam praised the YAA and the people who helped him.

He said: “Without Yorkshire Air Ambulance, I honestly believe I wouldn’t be here today. The team was instrumental in getting me to hospital as fast as they did. I cannot thank each and every person for their help, you have my upmost respect and gratitu de.

"To anybody who may find themselves in a similar situation to myself, and facing life as an amputee, just know – don’t give up on life. Things will get better, and I am living proof that with the right mindset, life can be an incredible thing, even without my leg!”

