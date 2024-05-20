Bridlington man retires as RNLI volunteer shop manager at the age of 89
Mr Dockerill, has completed 15 years and 6 months as a volunteer but decided that, at the grand young age of 89, it is time to hand the reins over to a new shop manager.
A spokesperson for Bridlington RNLI said: “Colin has been an asset to the Bridlington RNLI for so long now it will be very sad to see him go, but he leaves with the best wishes of all the volunteers at Bridlington Lifeboat Station, he will be greatly missed.”
James Thompson, RNLI Retail Lead for the North and East said:“Colin has been a wonderful Volunteer Shop Manager for over 15 years.
“Under Colin’s leadership, the Bridlington Promenade shop has gone from strength to strength and has brought in an incredible amount of money to enable us to carry out our lifesaving work.
“We are sad to see Colin leave the role and wish him all the best with his retirement.”
