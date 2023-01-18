Paul Tinsley is taking part in a skydive to celebrate his wife being five years in remission from cancer.

Mr Tinsley, who lives minutes from where the jump takes place at Bridlington Airfield, is one of many skydiving for Macmillan Cancer Support this April as part of the charity’s partnership with York Racecourse.

Mr Tinsley said: “This is, 100% a celebration of my wife being five years in remission.

‘Jump of Their Lives’ is an adrenaline-fuelled way to have the experience of a lifetime while raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

“I would have probably never, ever done a skydive had I not seen the post for Jump of Their Lives. I’m looking forward to giving it a go and doing something good at the same time by raising some money.

“I saw the jump pop up on Facebook and it peaked my interest because my wife had breast cancer not so long back and my uncle died of prostate cancer as well.

“We received practical, emotional support and advice from Macmillan. I think we had some financial support too. It was all kinds of things and it was nice to have someone to lean on at the time.

“You don’t really realise just what Macmillan offers until you need them.”

Paul Tinsley is the Bridlington man whose skydive could reach speeds of up to 125mph.

William Derby, Chief Executive of York Racecourse said: “Jump of Their Lives is a fantastic and exciting fixture in York Racecourse’s calendar as part of our partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming Paul and all other jumpers to our charity race day for some well-deserved VIP treatment when their feet are back on the ground!”

‘Jump of Their Lives’ is an adrenaline-fuelled way of fundraising, alongside a Macmillan Charity race day at York Racecourse where the jumpers will be invited as VIP guests on Saturday June 17.

Those interested can sill apply and take part in the skydive which takes place Saturday April 19. Applicants must pledge to raise a minimum of £1,500 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Fellow thrill-seekers across Yorkshire and beyond can still apply to take part in the charity skydive which takes place on Saturday, April 29.

Visit https://tinyurl.com/57e2fsttto apply and https://tinyurl.com/yh4u6m43 to find out more about the the Macmillan Charity race day.

Anyone in need of cancer support for themselves or a loved one can call the Macmillan Support Line on 0808 808 00 00, or visit Macmillan’s Online Community.

