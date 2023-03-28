Mr Ibbotson will be walking 20 miles from Filey Beach, along the North Sea Coast, to Richie’s cafe on Bridlington’s South Beach.

The Fundraising walk aims to raise at least £500 for both the Emmanuel Church and the Hinge Centre, who provide support, guidance, services and opportunities to those struggling in Bridlington.

Mr Ibbotson said “ These places are close to me because they are the heart of the town. Helping feed the homeless, feeding families, helping with mental health; the list goes on.

“I was inspired by visiting the (Emmanuel) church with my wife. I have a little girl and she loves going to the fun and food on a Thursday, and my wife Maria actually cooks for them.

“I wanted to get fit and healthy at the same time so I decided that a fundraising walk would be best.

“I turned 40 in January and I decided that I need to change my life. For two months now, I have stopped drinking alcohol, and for a month I have stopped smoking and vaping.

“I have been doing a lot of swimming lately to get myself fit, I have lost over a stone in weight since January.

"Since I quit drinking and smoking I have all this energy, I feel 20 odd again!

“I also just joined the Bridlington Lions and I have my fourth meeting next week- then I will become an official Lion.

"I was on the lifeboat for 19 years, but I saw some stuff which affected my mental health so I retired from that.

“While choosing the route for the walk I was thinking about the lifeboat stations, all those years I had on the lifeboat and the amount of jobs I have had from Bridlington up to Filey.

"While doing this walk I would love to see where I have been on the Lifeboat!”

Sponsorship forms to support Mr Ibbotson in his fundraising walk are available from the Hinge Centre or the Emmanuel Church or visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/cole-ibbotson-1 to donate directly.

