Bridlington man who died in fatal collision near Langtoft named by police

A 23-year-old man who sadly died in a collision near Langtoft last month has been named as Connor Machon from Bridlington. Photo courtesy of Humberside Police

The collision occurred on the B1253 on Sunday, July 24, and involved a Black Range Rover Evoque which left the road.

A police spokesman said: “Connor was a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the collision and was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

“His family are being supported by specially trained officers and our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.

“The driver of the vehicle suffered what are thought to be serious injuries in the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing into the circumstances of the collision and anyone with information, including anyone that saw the vehicle prior to the collision or that has dashcam footage from driving in the area at the time, is asked to get in touch.