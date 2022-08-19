Bridlington man writes book on his 40,000-mile medical motorcycle ride across Australia

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Author Rick Carey, who was born and bred in Bridlington, took on the epic journey on the back of a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle – named Peggy Pegasus C50389.

He takes his mobile motorcycle medical facility across the country, learning to be an effective ally in the fight for change.

In his book, he reflects on sharing basic medical care and first aid with First Nations people who welcomed him into their remote communities.

The front cover of Rick Carey's book, Muriel the Medicycle

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By helping those suffering from easily curable diseases, Mr Carey is motivated to continue the movement for change, and to ‘close the gap.’

Mr Carey attended Headlands School, before joining the Army around 40 years ago.

He emigrated to Australia and now lives in a small outback village in New South Wales.