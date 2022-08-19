Bridlington man writes book on his 40,000-mile medical motorcycle ride across Australia
A former Bridlington man has written a book, Muriel and Medicycle, about his 40,000-mile unsupported journey across Australia.
Author Rick Carey, who was born and bred in Bridlington, took on the epic journey on the back of a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle – named Peggy Pegasus C50389.
He takes his mobile motorcycle medical facility across the country, learning to be an effective ally in the fight for change.
In his book, he reflects on sharing basic medical care and first aid with First Nations people who welcomed him into their remote communities.
Most Popular
-
1
Dog walker 'repeatedly bitten' and assaulted during altercation near Scarborough's Peasholm Park
-
2
Man kicked in the head and assaulted during attack on popular Cinder Track in Scarborough
-
3
Cyclists warned of danger to public after 40 stopped in Scarborough town centre
-
4
Former Whitby town centre shop to be converted into holiday let
-
5
Thieves target Dalby Forest coffee business for second time in four months with high-value coffee machine and stock stolen again
By helping those suffering from easily curable diseases, Mr Carey is motivated to continue the movement for change, and to ‘close the gap.’
Mr Carey attended Headlands School, before joining the Army around 40 years ago.
He emigrated to Australia and now lives in a small outback village in New South Wales.
His father, Brian Carey, lives in Bridlington.