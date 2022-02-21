Bridlington mayor presents first aid awards to air cadets during visit to squadron

Bridlington Town Mayor Liam Dealtry awarded St Johns Essential First Aid certificates to Cpl Brodi Philo, Cdt’s Lucy Evans, Jessica Crampin, Clayton Hellewell, Taylor Jackson-Shaw, Dylan Raybould, Tyler Baker and Matthew Ragsdell.

During his visit he presented Officer Commanding Sqn Warrant Officer Rob Hill with a donation from a Burns Night function he had attended.

He also presented a certificate of commendation from Central and East Yorkshire Wing to Cadet Warrant Officer Rosie Gregson.

This was awarded on behalf of Wg Cdr Aarron Walters for Rosie’s dedication to the cadets, not just in Bridlington but through the whole corps.

Bridlington Town Mayor Liam Dealtry presents a certificate of commendation from Central and East Yorkshire Wing to Cadet Warrant Officer Rosie Gregson.

The cadets sat through a series of theory and practical sessions before being tested.

Th 252 Squadron is currently looking for more people to join its ranks.

If you are aged between 12 and 16 from Bridlington or the surrounding area you are welcome to come along to find out more, whilst those over 20 years can find out about becoming and adult civilian instructor. Adult instructors who can give as much or as little of their time as they choose, will get the chance to take part in exciting outdoor activities and gain leadership qualifications.

OC Sqn WO Rob Hill said: “We’re looking for youngsters with an active interest in fun and activities and a keen interest in aviation.

“We provide most of the RAF Blue uniforms free of charge and most activities on offer such as flying, gliding and target rifle training are included in the monthly subscription of £10.”