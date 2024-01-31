Bridlington micropub made Top Four finalist in CAMRA for National Cider Pub

Celebrating outside the Three B's micropub.

Three B’s Micropub, based in the centre of Bridlington, was judged by members of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) as being National Cider Pub of the Year 2023 finalist making it one of the top four pubs.

The pub offers around 12 draft ciders and further selection of ciders in bottles with over half of the ciders being sourced from producers in Yorkshire such as Tree Top Press near Scarborough and Udders near Huddersfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CAMRA Yorkshire Regional Cider Co-ordinator Christine Jane stated the pub had been judged as one that offered exemplary customer service, knowledge service and inclusiveness.

Mark Bates runs the pub along with his wife Cheryl, who moved to Bridlington in March 2020 with the pub opening during the first Covid lockdown initially offering take out and local delivery.

Mark said “When we won Yorkshire Cider pub of the year in the Summer of 2023 we thought that was the highlight of our year, however to win the award for one of the top 4 pubs in the country is truly amazing.

"Despite Yorkshire not being considered a traditional cider producing area, we work hard with local suppliers to source our ciders. Because we are an owner operated business, we offer a personal welcome to all customers and we have detailed knowledge of all the products we sell which is welcomed by those visiting the pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know our customers love what we do as we are the top rated pub in Bridlington on two different review sites (Google and Tripadvisor)”

As well as a large range of ciders the pubs sells 4 different real ales with most of these being from breweries within Yorkshire as well as Freedom Lager, gins and wines.