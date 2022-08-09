Bridlington Model Boat Society set to host its action-packed Open Weekend at Carnaby venue

A full programme of events, devised by the society’s members, will take place between 10am and 4pm on both days.
Ian Phillips, at the model boat society, said: “The club not only has a large lake for scale boats, yachts and powerboats, there is also a 1:14 scale truck track and digger area, 1:10 scale rock crawler hill and 1:8 scale astroturf buggy track.
“The club is situated on Carnaby Industrial Estate and the event will be signposted along the estate road (Lancaster Road).
“There is free on-site parking and there will be a bumper raffle and refreshments available.
“Why not come along and see something a bit different?”
Go to www.bridmodelboats.co.uk to find out more about the Bridlington Model Boat Society.
