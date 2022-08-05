Bridlington Model Boat Society set to host its action-packed Open Weekend later this month

Bridlington Model Boat Society will be holding it’s popular annual Open Weekend on Saturday, August 20 and Sunday, August 21. Photo submitted

A full programme of events, devised by the society’s members, will take place between 10am and 4pm on both days.

Ian Phillips, at the model boat society, said: “The club not only has a large lake for scale boats, yachts and powerboats, there is also a 1:14 scale truck track and digger area, 1:10 scale rock crawler hill and 1:8 scale astroturf buggy track.

“The club is situated on Carnaby Industrial Estate and the event will be signposted along the estate road (Lancaster Road).

Some of the rock crawler model vehicles at Bridlington Model Boat Society. Photo submitted

“There is free on-site parking and there will be a bumper raffle and refreshments available.

“Why not come along and see something a bit different?”

Go to www.bridmodelboats.co.uk to find out more about the Bridlington Model Boat Society.

The club is situated on Carnaby Industrial Estate and the event will be signposted along the estate road (Lancaster Road). Photo submitted