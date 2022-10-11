Bridlington Model Railway Group members are searching for a new home – can you help them find the perfect space?

Trainshed members are hoping to find a room, shed or outbuilding roughly the size of a double garage. Photo submitted

Trainshed (Bridlington Model Railway Group) members are looking for a home to house and construct their model railway layouts.

The group is hoping to find a room, shed or outbuilding roughly the size of a double garage so it can design and create its layouts without any space issues.

It was previously part of Men in Sheds but since the closure of that organisation in Bridlington in May this year the model railway group has been homeless.

It’s members have been meeting on a social basis once a month at the ERVAS centre where film shows and presentations of railway interest have been held.

The group has received offers of places they can meet but none have been suitable for the construction of model railways since the intention would be to leave the layouts permanently erected so that work is continuous.

A Trainshed spokesperson said: “The group is looking for a room/shed/outbuilding roughly the size of a double garage. Ideally with a power supply and running water (although water is not essential).

“The group usually meets once a week in the evenings then at other times to suit.

“The space required would be used to store and build model railway layouts.

“Unfortunately, the group has minimal income, relying on members subscriptions which have, of course, reduced because the group was unable to meet during the pandemic lockdowns and as the group is unable to meet on a regular basis this mean income at the moment is virtually static.

“The group did manage to organise a model railway show in Bridlington at the beginning of September which generated some income, and gave members a focus.

“The group is therefore hoping a generous benefactor will offer the type of accommodation needed.