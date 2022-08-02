Bridlington mum diagnosed with terminal cancer hopes to leave a lasting legacy and special memories for her children

Ashleigh Ellerton, 27, pictured during her wedding with her husband Simon, is planning to create lasting memories with her four children Bella, 9, Rory, 8, Brody, 7, and Luca, 3. Photo submitted

Ashleigh Ellerton, 27, who has been given just three years to live, is also planning to create lasting memories with her four children Bella, 9, Rory, 8, Brody, 7, and Luca, 3.

Ashleigh said: “I was diagnosed with breast cancer at 24, and about four weeks ago I was told it was terminal.

“It has gone to secondary cancer. It has spread to my liver and the lymph nodes around my heart so the experts have given me about three years to live.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I have four very young children and we just want to make as many memories as we can in the three years that we know we’ve got together.

“The kids have got a little bucket list of things to do such as trips to Disney World in Florida, basically anything they can cram in during the next three years.

“At the moment there are charities for both young and old people but nothing for young parents such as myself and I’d like to change that.

“Hopefully we can raise enough funds to set up a charity that will help parents through this type of situation and allow them to make memories or their own.”

Ashleigh’s mum Steph Allsopp has set up a GoFundMe crowdfunding page to bring in funds to make some of the dreams come true.

She has set a fundraising target of £4,000 and the page has already accrued £1,735 thanks to the backing of 122 generous supporters.

She said: “I won’t lie. I am devastated that I will lose my daughter, but I’m more devastated that my grandchildren will lose their rock, their provider, their comfort blanket, their one and only mummy.

“Thank you all so much for your donations so far – with your generosity these beautiful children will be able to make some amazing memories.”

Go to tinyurl.com/3fwenhbr to donate.