Hayley Cragg hopes to highlight the importance of research into cancer prevention by backing the charity’s campaign, which launched on Monday, March 13.

With more than 30,000 people diagnosed with cancer in Yorkshire every year, the region is one of the hardest hit by cancer.

Yorkshire Cancer Research funds pioneering research to help prevent, diagnose, and treat cancer in the region.

Hayley Cragg, pictured with her family, hopes to highlight the importance of research into cancer prevention.

Hayley, 35, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021 while pregnant with her son Louie.

Now, just over a year after having her baby, she hopes to inspire others to check their breasts for signs of cancer.

Hayley said: “I wanted to do something to raise awareness of the symptoms to look out for and to let people know about the importance of charities such as Yorkshire Cancer Research.

“Taking part in the campaign has made me realise that I’ve been through a lot, and it’s nice to look back and see how far I’ve come. I’m stronger than I thought. If I can get through this, I can get through anything.”

Hayley noticed a lump in her breast just a day after finding out she was pregnant.

At 18 weeks pregnant, she had surgery to remove her breast.

Hayley had chemotherapy every three weeks before pausing treatment to prepare for giving birth.

Louie was born in February 2022, and Hayley and her partner Luke were “over the moon” when he arrived.

She said: “I was so happy when he came out and I could see him. He was just this perfect little thing.”

More than a year on from her diagnosis, Hayley has now finished her treatment, and is preparing to have reconstructive surgery.

Dr Kathryn Scott, chief executive at Yorkshire Cancer Research, said: “Hayley’s experience is a powerful testament to the huge advances that have been made in the treatment of breast cancer thanks to research.

"Now, nearly all women diagnosed with breast cancer at an early stage will survive for five years or more.

“But there is still more work to be done to prevent breast cancer, ensure all women are diagnosed at the earliest possible stage and to improve treatment so more women survive.

