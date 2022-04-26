Bridlington North Ward vacancy following the death of Councillor Chad Chadwick

A vacancy has arisen in the Bridlington North Ward of East Riding of Yorkshire Council due to the death of Councillor Chad Chadwick.

By Phil Hutchinson
Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 1:16 pm
A by-election to fill this vacancy will take place if two written requests are received from local government electors in the local authority area.

The requests need to be submitted to the Proper Officer at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Electoral Services Team, County Hall, Beverley, HU17 9BA. The requests may be submitted by post or email. If submitting by email, please send to [email protected] and mark your e-mail for the attention of the Proper Officer.

Any written requests calling for an election will be available for public inspection and copying under Section 228(5) of the Local Government Act 1972.

County Hall