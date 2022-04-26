Bridlington North Ward vacancy following the death of Councillor Chad Chadwick

A by-election to fill this vacancy will take place if two written requests are received from local government electors in the local authority area.

The requests need to be submitted to the Proper Officer at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Electoral Services Team, County Hall, Beverley, HU17 9BA. The requests may be submitted by post or email. If submitting by email, please send to [email protected] and mark your e-mail for the attention of the Proper Officer.