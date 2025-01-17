Bridlington Old Town Gallery exhibition to raise funds for town's RNLI crew throughout February

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bridlington Old Town Gallery is set to hold a display of local art and photography in February, which will be sold to boost funding for Bridlington RNLI.

The event will be launched on Saturday, February 1, with a viewing night with local dignitaries, the mayor, military veterans, Lord Feoffees councillors, Bridlington RNLI members and supporters.

Local artists and photographers have donated items of work to the Old Town Gallery, who will offer these items for sale throughout the month.

All the donations raised will go to Bridlington RNLI.

Bridlington Old Town Gallery will host the exhibition throughout February. Image: Bridlington Old Town Gallery

It is a chance for the public to buy any of the exhibitions offered for sale and 80% of the funds will be donated directly to the local volunteers of Bridlington RNLI, who continue to save lives at sea.

Volunteer Bob Taylor said: “As a charity which is independent from government funding, your generous support matters in meeting the costs of saving lives at sea.

"Our volunteer lifesavers give their time for free, but they need training, well-maintained equipment, lifeboats and shore facilities.

"In order to keep our volunteer crew safe whilst on the sea, they are all equipped with a full layered clothing and boots as well as a lifejacket.

"These items don’t come cheap, for example, the clothing and boots cost £1,600 each, with a lifejacket costing a further £590.

"All the required equipment we use fully relies on the kind donations of the public, so any help will be gratefully received, plus with this exhibition you will also walk away with a unique piece of art or photography.”

Martyn Coltman from Bridlington Old Town Gallery added: "We are absolutely delighted to host this unique opportunity to exhibit a whole host of RNLI-themed images, throughout February, where all proceeds go directly to Bridlington RNLI team.

"We would like to welcome as many locals and visitors as possible, from February 1 to 28, between 10.30am and 2.30pm, seven days a week, to view a comprehensive collection, gathered by the Bridlington Team with Bob Taylor.

"These volunteer guys and girls of the RNLI need every penny we can raise for them.

"We look forward to welcoming you soon.”