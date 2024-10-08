Bridlington Old Town set to get free public access wi-fi as council expands vital service

Parts of Bridlington Old Town have been earmarked for East Riding’s free outdoor public access wi-fi as part of a major expansion scheme, it has been announced.

The boost for Old Town comes as East Riding of Yorkshire Council said five more areas across the region will receive the connection service. East Riding's free outdoor public access wi-fi, introduced as part of the smart county programme, has already seen 60,000 users connect since its launch, supporting the council's wider digital strategy. Funded by the UK Government, the outdoor wi-fi coverage was rolled out to eight town centres in January 2023. The service has proven popular with visitors to this area, with wi-fi connections in coastal locations such as Bridlington, Hornsea, and Withernsea increasing by 80% during the summer months. Free wi-fi is currently available in outdoor areas of Beverley, Bridlington, Goole, Hedon, Hornsea, Howden, Pocklington, and Withernsea. This is in addition to the indoor wi-fi services at 57 East Riding-managed facilities, such as libraries, leisure centres and care homes, which went live in April 2023. In the first ten months, 60,000 people have connected to the outdoor public wi-fi, benefitting residents, businesses, and market traders. Councillor David Tucker, ERYC’s Deputy Leader, said: “We’re thrilled with the strong uptake of East Riding’s free public access Wi-Fi.