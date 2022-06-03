Bridlington Old Town’s Platinum Jubilee Street Food Festival Party will take place this Sunday - find out more here

Bridlington Old Town’s Platinum Jubilee Party will be held this Sunday.

The Platinum Jubilee party will see the historic High Street closed to all traffic and bedecked with Union flags and bunting.

The street will have dozens of picnic tables for families to enjoy a variety of foods from the specially-selected street food stalls, spaced out along the length of the street.

Various street entertainments will be filling the area with music, fun and celebration, in honour of the Queen’s achievements over the last 70 years.

The official opening will be proclaimed by Bridlington’s Town Mayor at 11am, followed by a short procession down the street and back, up to the Market Place. 252 Squadron Drum Band and The Red Admiral Majorettes have kindly agreed to take part, alongside local veterans.

The day’s events then include entertainment from Coastal Voices in the morning; Pantasy Steel Band from Hull in the afternoon; Punch and Judy and juggling from Chris Walton; music from Alex Verda and friends and not one but two big roadshows.

Yorkshire Coast BID will position its roadshow trailer at the junction of High street and St John Street, keeping the crowds informed and entertained, and welcoming visitors from town.

Bridlington Gold Radio will have its roadshow trailer and DJs positioned at the top of Gordon Road.