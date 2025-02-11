Bridlington patients ‘seeing improvements’ at GPs due to health strategy.

Bridlington Health Forum is currently working with the Integrated Care Board to produce a health strategy for the town using the results of the survey completed by more than 700 residents.

The forum is using the survey’s findings as a basis to help improve the health inequalities and health services for Bridlington’s residents.

Residents should be seeing some improvements in their GP Practices with the introduction of a new telephone system at Humber Primary Care.

Both Practices are reporting increases in the staffing 'which should result in more appointments being made available'.

Drs Reddy and Nunn practice are developing the old reception area of the old practice one into a multi- sensory room to help support patients at both practices with additional needs.

They are also increasing the clinical rooms available with some purpose-built additional buildings.

Dr Priya said: "Six additional clinical rooms will soon be available at a GP Practice in Bridlington – meaning more appointments for patients.

“Once 42 (this includes seven rooms that the Practice occupies at Bridlington and District Hospital, which were previously occupied by Wolds View Surgery).

“The Portakabins will also be used to deliver some services offered by the wider Bridlington Primary Care Network (PCN) which comprises Drs Reddy and Nunn and Humber Primary Care.”

Dr Nicole Nunn, Lead GP at Drs Reddy and Nunn, added: "These purpose-built units will allow us to see more patients, provide additional services, and reduce waiting times.

"This expansion is a positive step forward for local healthcare, addressing the growing needs of our community and supporting better health outcomes."

Bridlington Health Forum is hosting its next public meeting on Thursday, March 6 at the Bridlington North Library between 1pm and 3pm.

A forum spokesperson said: “Guest speakers will include Dr Priya Reddy. Come along and hear about the new development in your local health care services.”

The forum aims to protect, restore, improve, and extend the provision of NHS services in Bridlington.

Go to www.bridlingtonhealthforum.co.uk to find out more about Bridlington Health Forum.