Bridlington police officer will take part in The Queen’s Baton Relay today

Bridlington based police patrol and response officer Josh Beasley-Hall will have the huge honour to be one of those to carry the baton in The Queen’s Baton Relay when it is in Yorkshire today (Wednesday, July 13).

By Phil Hutchinson
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 9:04 am
Updated Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 9:05 am
Josh Beasley-Hall, 25, has been a campaigner to raise awareness of Huntington’s disease and has been nominated by the Huntington’s Disease charity to carry the baton. Photo courtesy of Humberside Police
Josh Beasley-Hall, 25, has been a campaigner to raise awareness of Huntington's disease and has been nominated by the Huntington's Disease charity to carry the baton. Photo courtesy of Humberside Police

Josh, 25, has been a campaigner to raise awareness of Huntington’s disease and has been nominated by the Huntington’s Disease charity to carry the baton.

When Josh was just 10 years old, he lost his mum to the disease which brought absolute devastation to his family.

A spokesman said: “Huntington’s disease is a condition that stops part of the brain working properly over time and is passed on from a person’s parents.

“Josh was diagnosed with the disease himself at 18 and has raised a huge amount of money and continues to try and make people more aware of the disease and its devastating effects.”

