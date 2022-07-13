Bridlington police officer will take part in The Queen’s Baton Relay today

Josh, 25, has been a campaigner to raise awareness of Huntington’s disease and has been nominated by the Huntington’s Disease charity to carry the baton.
When Josh was just 10 years old, he lost his mum to the disease which brought absolute devastation to his family.
A spokesman said: “Huntington’s disease is a condition that stops part of the brain working properly over time and is passed on from a person’s parents.
“Josh was diagnosed with the disease himself at 18 and has raised a huge amount of money and continues to try and make people more aware of the disease and its devastating effects.”