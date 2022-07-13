Bridlington police officer will take part in The Queen’s Baton Relay today

Josh Beasley-Hall, 25, has been a campaigner to raise awareness of Huntington’s disease and has been nominated by the Huntington’s Disease charity to carry the baton. Photo courtesy of Humberside Police

Josh, 25, has been a campaigner to raise awareness of Huntington’s disease and has been nominated by the Huntington’s Disease charity to carry the baton.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Josh was just 10 years old, he lost his mum to the disease which brought absolute devastation to his family.

A spokesman said: “Huntington’s disease is a condition that stops part of the brain working properly over time and is passed on from a person’s parents.