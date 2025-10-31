Bridlington poppy sellers raise thousands on two-day rail marathon to mark ten years of fundraising

Denis and his wife Barbara at London King’s Cross Station with Hull Trains during their epic challenge

Bridlington poppy seller Denis Scaife, has completed his biggest fundraising challenge to date as he celebrates ten years of the ‘Poppy Express’ with the open access operators Lumo and Hull Trains.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

74-year-old Denis, alongside his wife Barbara, took on a poppy selling marathon which saw them fundraising onboard Hull Trains and Lumo services from Retford to London King’s Cross, followed by Newcastle and Edinburgh and then all the way back again in the space of just two days.

Both open access operators are proud supporters of their local communities, as well as the Armed Forces. They are once again joining other rail companies in offering free travel to veterans across the country as part of national remembrance efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lumo and Hull Trains organised a special treat for Denis and his wife upon their arrival in Scotland, with an exclusive invitation for them to attend a Scottish Poppy Appeal reception at Holyrood.

Denis started the ‘Poppy Express’ ten years ago with just him and his wife. It has now grown into an institution with 15 volunteers travelling along the East Coast Main Line to raise money every year.

There they heard about Poppyscotland’s vital work with the Armed Forces, as well as meeting fellow fundraisers.

Denis started the ‘Poppy Express’ ten years ago with just him and his wife. It has now grown into an institution with 15 volunteers travelling along the East Coast Main Line to raise money every year. 2024’s efforts raised more than £15,000, with hopes 2025 will exceed that amount as £11,000 has already been achieved.

Denis is a former Non-Commissioned Officer (sapper) with the Corps of Royal Engineers and his passion for the cause is clear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on the challenge, he said: “Hull Trains have stood by me and the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal right from the start and it’s always a privilege to sell poppies to the friendly and generous customers onboard. Our poppy marathon, this time teaming up with Lumo as well, has been a really special way to mark ten years of fundraising.

Denis and wife Barbara being interviewed about their amazing challenge

“Having the chance to attend the Scottish Poppy Appeal reception was a unique opportunity and a special moment for myself and Barbara. I’d like to thank both Lumo and Hull Trains for their amazing support and here’s to many more years to come!”

Stuart Jones, Managing Director of First Rail Open Access, said: “Denis’s dedication to the Poppy Appeal embodies the very best of community spirit and we are honoured to support him in such a meaningful cause. I’d like to wish Denis a huge congratulations for completing ten years of fundraising and, in particular, this impressive challenge!”

Richard Todd, National Poppy Appeal Manager – Scotland, said: “It was lovely to welcome Denis and Barbara firstly at Edinburgh Waverley Station as the arrived off their train and later at our Edinburgh reception event and to get the chance to thank them both personally for their volunteer fundraising over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have gone above and beyond for the Armed Forces community, covering thousands of miles and raising thousands of pounds. Already they look to be on course to smash their target this year, which is absolutely amazing. On behalf of Poppyscotland, a huge thank you again to Denis and Barbara.”

Denis has thanked the customers during his challenge for their generosity which saw them raise thousands of pounds

At 531 miles from Retford to Edinburgh via London King’s Cross, Denis’s total journey covered more than 1,000 miles and was fuelled by unlimited refreshments and snacks onboard the Lumo and Hull Trains services operating as the Poppy Express.