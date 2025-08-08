Bridlington postmaster made bankrupt suing Post Office and Fujitsu for £4 million

Lee Castleton, a Campaigner for Subpostmasters, poses with their medal after being appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) following an Investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, on April 16, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW MATTHEWS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

A former Bridlington sub-postmaster who was made bankrupt due to the Horizon scandal is suing the Post Office and Fujitsu for over £4 million.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Castleton is the first person to sue the two organisations in the wake of the controversy is one of the most high-profile victims of the scandal.

His £4m claim includes £940,000 of lost past earnings, £933,000 for past pension losses, and £864,000 in future loss of earnings, court documents show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also wants £45,000 for harassment, £50,000 for maliciously causing his bankruptcy and £30,000 for stigma and damage to reputation, plus interest.

It's the first time details of a compensation claim have been made public.

More than 900 sub-postmasters were wrongly convicted after faulty Fujitsu accounting software made it appear as though money was missing from their shops.

Many more, such as Mr Castleton, were left destitute, losing their homes and livelihoods, as the Post Office relentlessly pursued them, continually claiming there were no issues with its computer system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Castleton was sued by the Post Office for £25,000 it said was missing from his branch in Bridlington in 2007.

His two-year legal fight saw him declared bankrupt following legal costs of £321,000.

The scandal has been described as the UK's "biggest miscarriage of justice", and burst into the public consciousness with the ITV drama called Mr Bates vs the Post Office starring Toby Jones.

Mr Castleton, from Scarborough, who played by Will Mellor in the TV show, told the BBC: "I want it to be made public.

"This is what they did to me and my family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's not about the money. What matters to me is that I get vindication from the court."

Explaining the figures, Mr Castleton's solicitor Simon Goldberg said: "When your life, as well as your family's, has literally been ruined it results in a substantial claim.

"The reason it's so startling is that it's the first time that the forensic details of a sub-postmaster's claim have been made public.

"Like many others, Lee has a very complex case, and the figures have been calculated by experts who are leaders in their field."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are currently a number of government compensation schemes available, although Mr Castleton has not applied to these as he said he wants a judge to decide.

The former sub-postmaster was one of 55 who took the Post Office to court in a landmark case in 2019 and won.

He claimed that settlement doesn't apply to his £4m claim, as he says his bankruptcy was obtained by fraud.

A Post Office spokesperson said: "We recognise the devastating impact of the Horizon IT Scandal on former postmasters like Mr Castleton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Post Office today is committed to doing all we can to help those affected get closure.

"We cannot comment on ongoing legal proceedings but are engaging fully in the process."

Fujitsu declined to comment.