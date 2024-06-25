Bridlington Pride in danger unless more sponsorship and volunteers are found

Saturday, July 6 will see the return of the extremely popular parade, which will step off from the promenade at noon and finish outside the RNLI station.

This could be the last Bridlington Pride – that’s the message from the event’s organisers as they look for much-needed sponsorship and volunteers.

The very well attended event, which was first held in 2022, is at risk due to a shortfall in funding and a lack of people helping out.

A Pride spokesperson said: “It is important to get this message out – we are going to incur losses this year as a result of reduced funding and sponsorship.

"Unless more sponsors/funding and volunteers come forward, this will probably be the last Bridlington Pride event we’ll be able to put on.”

Anyone who would like to support the event, in any capacity, can email [email protected].

This year’s Bridlington Pride weekend will begin on Friday, July 5 at 7pm with a Cabaret Extravaganza, which will be filled with Drag frivolity from resident queen, Vivian Twist, as well as the headliner and Ru Paul’s Drag Race season 4 winner Danny Beard.

Children over the age of 14 are able to buy a ticket, but they must be accompanied by someone over 18, as the night will be full of adult humour and tongue-in-cheek entertainment. Tickets are available for £18.50 (inc booking fee) from the Bridlington Spa Box Office.

Any businesses or organisations can email Stacey Mitchell at [email protected] to register their interest in taking part.

The main Pride event (funded by Government as part of their Levelling Up agenda), will begin at 1pm inside the Bridlington Spa, and visitors will be pleased to hear that it will again be completely free to enter.

The spokesperson added: “There will be an array of stalls with lots of local products to buy. We still have some spaces available and anyone wanting to hire a space should email Sarah Kemp at [email protected].

"We have a surprise for our visitors this year in the form of an interactive room and all will be revealed on the day.

"The only stage this year will be sponsored by Country Style Foods, Our headliner for 2024 will be another of Ru Paul’s Drag Race queens, the amazing Choriza May with support acts such as George Ezra and Kylie Minogue tributes.”

Once inside the venue both the childrens’ room, with pride-themed arts and crafts, and the well-being room (sponsored by ERYC Public Health) will make a return. In addition to these rooms, there will be a sensory room (sponsored by Salon Prisma) which promises to be a quiet, serene area with soft lighting and ambient music, away from the hustle and bustle of the main hall. For anyone wishing to access this without using the main foyer, the north entrance will also be open.