Bridlington Pride team’s appeal for funding as youth group B.A.M. continues to expand

The Bridlington Pride team is looking for funds to support the B.A.M. group.

The main event will include a main stage show, stalls, support groups, health fair, and family room, while organisers hope to shine a spotlight on Bridlington’s LGBTQIA+ support groups and community.

The team has also been busy working with the new LGBTQIA+ youth group B.A.M. for those aged from 11 to 17 years old. The group held it’s first meeting in October and has subsequently met on the fourth Thursday of the month.

Donna Walker, Bridlington Pride co-chairperson, said: “Funds are desperately needed to support the group’s activities as B.A.M. is rapidly expanding. It needs a new venue and more volunteers to run it. Please email [email protected] if you can help the group.

“We have plans for the adults too. Regular LGBTea and Coffee social events will be organised, with the first being held at KoKo on Thursday, February 3, a Silver Pride group, and a Parents Support Group linked to B.A.M.

“Bridlington Pride is holding a Relaunch Party at The Lodge on Friday, February 25, and we will be joined by the award-winning Drag Act The Funky Beavers.

“Come and meet the team, as well as Vivienne Twist and Miss Cleo.”