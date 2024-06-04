Bridlington Priory service set to host a special service of celebration for 200 Years of the RNLI

Bridlington Priory will host the special RNLI celebration on Saturday, June 15 at 6pm. Photo: RNLI/Mike Milner

Bridlington Priory Church is to hold a special service of celebration for 200 Years of the RNLI.

On Saturday, June 15 at 6pm, the Priory will hold a special service of celebration for Bridlington RNLI to mark the RNLI in their bicentenary year.

Bridlington RNLI has always had a strong link with the church, dating back to the 19th Century.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every year volunteers from Bridlington RNLI return each February to Priory Church to remember those lost in the Great Gale of 1871.

However, as 2024 is a celebration year for the RNLI, as this year the organisation reaches 200 years as a volunteer service, Bridlington Priory Church will open its doors not only to the volunteers of Bridlington RNLI but to all people, young and old who are welcome to join in this special service.

The service will be led by Reverend Neil Bowler, Rector of the Bridlington Priory who will be joined in the service by talented musician Ben Couper, who will play his personal RNLI composition to the congregation.

There will also be pupils from Bridlington Bay Primary School who will be entertaining the congregation with a number of songs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also on display will be artwork including a chat with local schoolboy Ernie who will be telling the gathering about his picture of Sir William Hillary, the founder of the RNLI that will go back on display at the lifeboat station after the service.

There will also be a member of the volunteer Bridlington RNLI crew who will share their thoughts with the congregation.

Bridlington RNLI Lifeboat Chair, Lynn Shaw said: “The year 2024 is a major date not only for the RNLI who celebrate 200 years this year, but also for the people of Bridlington who have had a lifeboat in the town since 1805.

“We are delighted to share such a wonderful event with the town folk of Bridlington in such a wonderful way. Huge thanks to Reverend Neil Bowler for allowing us into his church.