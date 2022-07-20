Bridlington Priory service to celebrate the life of boxing great Roger Tighe

The funeral service for boxer Roger Tighe will take place tomorrow (Friday, July 22) at Bridlington Priory at noon.

Mr Tighe, who was a regular sparring partner with Sir Henry Cooper, claimed the Commonwealth gold in Kingston, Jamaica, by beating Nigerian Fati Ayinla in the final.

He was also an ABA Champion and a professional light-heavyweight and heavyweight boxer for 10 years.

Mr Tighe, who had strong links in both Hull and Bridlington, ran the King’s Arms on King Street among other pubs and clubs, also took up long distance running as a passion.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bridlington boxer Roger Tighe is pictured sparring with Sir Henry Cooper.

Mr Tighe’s funeral will take place tomorrow (Friday, July 22) at Bridlington Priory from noon.

People who knew Mr Tighe are invited to pay their respects at the service and also at the wake which will be held at the G.O.A.T Sports Bar.

The funeral cortege will start at Wharfedale Drive and go on a tour around Bridlington, travelling along Limekiln Lane and through the town centre before making a stop at the King’s Arms at 11.45am.

The family members will take part in a toast to Mr Tighe’s life before going past the Post Office on Quay Road and heading to Bridlington Priory for the service at noon.

Roger is pictured on St George’s Road in Hull showing his Commonwealth gold medal to local children in 1966.

His son Steve Tighe said: “We would like as many people as possible to come to the service and celebrate dad’s life. It would be a fitting tribute to dad’s life as he made a difference to so many people.

“We would also like to invite everyone back to the G.O.A.T Sports Bar on Prince Street from 1pm. Both the owner and manager were trained by my dad and they have offered to support us. It’s a perfect venue for us to host a celebration of his life.

“After finishing his boxing career, and his managing and training career, he managed pubs and clubs in both Hull and Bridlington. Most people will remember dad from the King’s Arms, which is why the cortege will be stopping there ahead of the funeral.

“At one stage dad became really overweight and then one day he just decided to start running. He then ran 10 miles a day, every day, for the next 20 years.

Roger is pictured at the front in this Ex Boxers Association group outside The King’s Arms.

“People in Bridlington will remember him running around town, along Limekiln Lane, and the seafront.

“He was well loved both in Bridlington and Hull and we expect quite a few people to attend the service.”

Former Bridlington boxer Jarrod Corrigan, who was trained by Mr Tighe, said: “Roger was the quintessential gentleman.

“He was one of the hardest men I ever met in my life and it was an honour when he took me under his wing.

Mr Tighe is pictured with Scottish boxer and world champion Ken Buchanan, who is the only living British boxer in the Boxing Hall of Fame.

“He was an unbelievable boxing technician. Not a scrapper, a very talented fighter. He was my hero and he took to me, I think because we were both southpaws. He could use the power of his mind to achieve anything he wanted to.

“He fought some great boxers and was unlucky not to get a crack at the World Championship. He had an amazing amateur career and was an ABA Champion.

“He took up running in his later life after putting on some weight while at the pub and instantly quit smoking.

“We travelled to the London Marathon and other long distance events. People often would see him training. He was a great mentor.”

The family of Mr Tighe added: “The idea of what it takes to be a great man is basically a shortlist of our dad’s qualities; love, provide, and above all protect your family, stand up for what you believe in and never bow down to challenges or difficult situations you may face, give 100% to everything you do and treat people with respect.

“Be a gentleman as manners cost nothing, help people if it is within your power to do so, and fear nothing.

“Our dad lived his life by these rules and to the very end remained a gentleman, even as sensical speech evaded him, with the incredible care assistants at Castle Keep Care Home, dad still never missed a please or thank you, a hand shake, or giving the gift of his infectious smile.

“One thing is for certain, there will never be another Roger Tighe. He had an impact on everyone he met. We love you dad and are eternally grateful for everything.”