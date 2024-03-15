Bridlington Quay Conservation Area deemed 'at risk' by Historic England

The refurbishment of Garrison Square was part of the Townscape Heritage grant scheme. Image: Tony Johnson

Bridlington Quay Conservation Area, along with Paull Point Battery and Goole conservation area, was named on the organisation’s annual list as sites determined to be in a very bad condition.

There were over a hundred buildings and sites across Yorkshire added to Historic England’s Heritage at Risk Register for 2023, which “gives an annual snapshot of the health of England’s valued historic buildings and places”.

These included eight listed buildings, 93 monuments, two parks and gardens and two conservation areas.

An East Riding of Yorkshire Council spokesperson said: “The 'at risk' register covers a number of historic assets including listed buildings and conservation areas.

"In this case the 'at risk' notation is for the Bridlington Quay Conservation Area, not the north and south piers of the harbour, which are listed buildings.

"The other two conservation areas in Bridlington are not designated as 'at risk' – these are Old Town and Hilderthorpe.

"East Riding of Yorkshire Council has been running a Townscape Heritage (TH) grant scheme in partnership with the National Lottery Heritage Fund over the last few years.

"The aim of this was to try to improve the buildings in part of the conservation area, to help with the issues which led to the designation as 'at risk', in particular, building condition and vacancy. This scheme has now finished.

"The refurbishment of Garrison Square was also part of this scheme.”

Historic England said around 6,800 historic sites have been rescued over the past 25 years – equivalent to around three-quarters of the entries on the original register from 1998.

Chief executive Duncan Wilson said: “Protecting our heritage is so important.

“The Heritage at risk programme shines a light on our historic sites most in need and can help to attract funding and help."