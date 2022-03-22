Bridlington residents and veterans invited to join Falklands War 40th anniversay parade in Old Town

A parade and commemoration service conducted by Rev Matthew Pollard at Bridlington Priory will take place on Saturday, April 2 – the day Argentina invaded the Falklands.

Bridlington Town mayor Liam Dealtry is hoping all Bridlington veterans, cadets and Standards will take part in the occasion, which will start on the High Street at 2.30pm (stepping off at 2.45pm).

Organisers of the event are calling for people to line the streets as the parade makes its way to the Priory service, which starts at 3pm, and support the veterans.

Anyone who would like to contact Mr Dealtry about taking part in the parade and service can do so through Bridlington Town Council, by calling 07905 874278, or by emailing [email protected]

This is to help assess how many people will be attending the event.

Bridlington has a unique link to the war through a local radio ham operator who was in contact with Reg Silvey at Port Stanley in the Falklands.

Bob North relayed messages from Mr Silvey about damage caused by RAF bombing raids on Stanley airport and map coordinates of Argentine weaponry to the Ministry of Defence.

Mr North, who has passed away, will be represented by family members at the commemoration service.

Mr Dealtry said: “We are going to hold a parade and church service on Saturday, April 2 to mark the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War.

“The parade will make its way through the Old Town, stepping off around 2.45pm.

“We will be marching through the High Street, and hopefully through the Bayle Gate, finishing at the Priory.

“All veterans, cadets and Standards are most welcome and it would be great if people lined the streets and gave a round of applause to the veterans.