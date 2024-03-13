Bridlington residents asked to trim overgrown vegetation that could cause issues on paths and roads

Overgrown hedges and trees can become a nuisance and even a danger to road safety – affecting the visibility of drivers and cyclists, forcing pedestrians into the road and sometimes covering road signs.In 2023 East Riding of Yorkshire Council received 750 reports about overgrown vegetation.As bird nesting season runs from now until August, residents can still cut back overgrown trees and hedges, but they must take care that nesting birds are not disrupted.That may involve using hand tools rather than power tools, avoiding cutting around any areas identified as nests, or letting the council know of concerns about nesting birds before carrying out any work.It is an offence to intentionally or recklessly disturb nesting birds.If the council receives a report about overgrown vegetation, the streetscene enforcement team will first approach residents with a polite request, but if no action is taken they can serve a formal 14-day notice as a last resort.If all warnings are ignored, the council can carry out the work itself and recover all expenses from the resident.Councillor Paul West, the council’s cabinet member for environment and transport, said: “It’s extremely important that roads and paths are kept clear for the safety of drivers and pedestrians.“Overgrown hedges and branches can easily obscure the view of drivers or force pedestrians to walk out into roads, so it’s important residents take action to trim back anything that might cause a problem.”