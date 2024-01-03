Bridlington residents can have their say on fire service Council Tax precept proposals

Residents in East Yorkshire, including Bridlington, are being invited to have their say on what the Humberside Fire and Rescue Service Council Tax precept should be for 2024-25.

The Humberside Fire Authority said it is facing ‘significant financial challenges’. Photo submitted.

The Humberside Fire Authority relies on two primary sources of funding to deliver essential services: the precept, a portion of locally raised council tax, and grant funding from central Government.

Covering a population of nearly 950,000 across Kingston upon Hull, East Riding of Yorkshire, North and North East Lincolnshire, the authority said it is facing significant financial challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An authority spokesperson said: “In anticipation of the upcoming financial year 2024/25, the Humberside Fire and Rescue Service (HFRS) is reaching out to the public for their valuable input on potential funding increases to support the vital services provided to communities across the Humber region.

"In these challenging times, the service acknowledges the sensitivity surrounding any proposed financial adjustments.

"However, with additional funding, it can ensure the sustained delivery of essential services and make crucial investments in cutting-edge equipment and technology, benefiting the safety of every individual in the Humber region.

"To maintain the current high level of service and offset the impact of reductions, it is imperative to consider potential increases to the council tax precept.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Your participation in this consultation is crucial and we encourage you to provide your valuable feedback.”

The four options are:

Option 1: A 2.99% increase. This is 24p per month (£2.84 per year) on a Band D property

Option 2: A 5.25% increase. This is 42p per month (£4.99 per year) on a Band D property. Please note: this option would require a public referendum which would generate further costs to the Service.

Option 3: An 8.40% increase. This is 67p per month (£7.99 per year) on a Band D property. Please note: this option would require a public referendum which would generate further costs to the Service.

Option 4: No increase

The consultation closes at 5pm on Tuesday, January 23.