Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner Jonathan Evison.

Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner Jonathan Evison is appealing for people’s views.

The responses will help to measure the progress towards the objectives in his ‘Police and Crime Plan’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The survey is anonymous and people won't be asked for any personal information.

Mr Evison said: “Every year since I was elected as your police and crime commissioner I have published a survey to gather public opinions on crime, anti-social behaviour and the services offered to victims of crime.

"As your local representative on policing, it's my job to work on your behalf to ensure Humberside Police provides an effective and efficient police force, and both support and hold the chief constable to account.

"I pledged to engage regularly with the public and local communities both rural and urban to understand your views. Have you been affected by crime or anti-social behaviour in the last year? Did you report it? How would you rate the service you received? How safe do you feel in the community you live in?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These and other questions help us to measure whether things are improving, getting worse or standing still.

“Please take ten minutes of your time to complete the survey, which closes at midday on Friday, October 6.”