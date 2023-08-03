News you can trust since 1882
Bridlington residents invited to share their views on policing issues in the area

Bridlington residents now have the chance to have their say on crime and policing issues in the town.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 14:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 14:48 BST
Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner Jonathan Evison.Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner Jonathan Evison.
Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner Jonathan Evison is appealing for people’s views.

The responses will help to measure the progress towards the objectives in his ‘Police and Crime Plan’.

The survey is anonymous and people won't be asked for any personal information.

Mr Evison said: “Every year since I was elected as your police and crime commissioner I have published a survey to gather public opinions on crime, anti-social behaviour and the services offered to victims of crime.

"As your local representative on policing, it's my job to work on your behalf to ensure Humberside Police provides an effective and efficient police force, and both support and hold the chief constable to account.

"I pledged to engage regularly with the public and local communities both rural and urban to understand your views. Have you been affected by crime or anti-social behaviour in the last year? Did you report it? How would you rate the service you received? How safe do you feel in the community you live in?

"These and other questions help us to measure whether things are improving, getting worse or standing still.

“Please take ten minutes of your time to complete the survey, which closes at midday on Friday, October 6.”

Bridlington residents can complete the survey here if they want to make their opinions count. Last year’s results can be seen at here.