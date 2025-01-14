Bridlington residents' views wanted on future of Humberside Fire and Rescue Service - including costs

Humberside Fire Service

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service is currently canvassing opinions from residents across the region so it can improve its service.

A spokesperson for Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said: “The survey covers a range of topics, including: •How we adapt to evolving needs to keep our communities safe. •Responding to changing demands with the right vehicles and equipment. •Exploring how to reinvest by releasing unused assets. •Improving how we plan for emergencies with better use of data and predictions. The consultation is open until 5pm on Friday, February 28.” Feedback will be presented at the fire authority meeting in March 2025.

Visit tinyurl.com/5n6d8ptw to take part in the survey. The service is also asking people if they would be willing to increase their contributions to help support the fire and rescue service. The options include: Option 1: A £2.93 (2.99%) increase. This is 24p per month (£2.93 per year) on a Band D property.

Option 2: A £4.99 (5.09%) increase. This is 42p per month (£4.99 per year) on a Band D property.

Option 3: No increase.

Option 4: An alternative amount.

Visit tinyurl.com/mwcestce to deliver your opinions on contributions. Consultation closes at 5 pm on Friday, January 24.

Feedback from the consultation will be considered by Humberside Fire Authority at its meeting on Friday, February 14, A fire service spokesperson, via the website, said: “We’re committed to providing the best possible fire and rescue service for the Humber region.

"As the needs of our communities evolve, we’re exploring ways to improve our service, make the most of our resources and make sure our staff have the tools and support they need to keep you safe.

"Your views help us understand what’s important to the people we serve.

"This consultation makes sure our decisions consider the needs and priorities of our communities.

"Our plans include enhancing our options for future vehicles and equipment, alongside our ongoing commitment to reducing firefighter contamination risks and prioritising staff health and safety.

“The survey is quick and easy to complete and includes space for you to share any additional thoughts.”