Bridlington residents' views wanted on police Council Tax rise proposals - find out how to fill in the survey here

PCC Jonathan Evison said: “When I took office as your Police and Commissioner in 2021, I set a bold target of bringing in £4 million by May 2024 from other national funding opportunities."My team have worked extremely hard and surpassed my own expectations, as I expect by the end of my term that the team will have brought in excess of £20 million into the Humber area for a range of projects all focused on keeping our communities safer.“For the next financial year in 2024/25, to continue to advance, I need to make a small increase to the policing precept of your Council Tax in line with Government recommendations.“Whilst any increase is unwelcome in these challenging times, I have a responsibility to ensure the best achievable position for our communities.“In this survey I am asking if you would support an increase in council tax precept, and which of the three options you prefer, or whether you prefer no increase at all. You will also be asked which areas of policing are the most important to you. Thank you for taking the time to give me your views.”Go to https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/7624787/Police-Funding-2024-25 to fill in the survey.