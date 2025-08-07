Bridlington RNLI able to purchase new safety gear thanks to 'much appreciated' £1000 donation from local restaurant
The Friendly Forester, located on Marton Gate, has supported Bridlington RNLI previously, and their most recent fundraising efforts have made a big impact on the crew.
A Bridlington RNLI spokesperson said: “Once again, Bridlington RNLI’s long-time supporters and fundraisers at the ‘Friendly Forester’ have come up trumps again. With their continual support, they have raised another £1,000, and have managed to purchase a full sea-going safety gear for one of our crew.
"The Friendly Forester have also selected us as local charity of the year for the Christmas period.
“Seen modelling the new ‘Friendly Forester’ funded ‘yellows’ is Naomi Gascoigne (Friendly Forester), and the safety gear will be worn at the station by volunteer crew member Natalie Clydesdale.
“Cheers, as always, to all at the Friendly Foresters, your continued support is very much appreciated.”
