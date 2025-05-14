Bridlington RNLI announces the return of ‘Crew for a day for kids’
For the second year running, and after the success of last years event, the volunteers at Bridlington RNLI will be holding a ‘Crew for the Day’ for youngsters at Bridlington Lifeboat Station on Saturday, May 24.
The event will take place between 10am-2pm and will give the kids an insight into what it takes to be a volunteer crew member for the day.
On the day there will be the chance to learn new skills, complete challenges, meet current volunteers, ranging from fundraisers to boat crew, and get to see how the Lifeboat Station works.
The event is totally free and there will be activities to complete.
Primarily the event is aimed at 7-year-olds upwards to those in their teens, but there will be activities to suit all ages.
Anna Needham, Bridlington RNLI volunteer who is the lead on this event said: “We are excited to welcome everyone back for our Crew for a Day event at the lifeboat station.
“Last year was fantastic, it was great to see so many kids (and grown-up kids!) come together to discover what we do as lifeboat crew.
“Watching young people get hands-on with lifeboat skills while having fun was a real highlight.
“It is a brilliant way for the community to connect with our work, learn something new, and enjoy a memorable day at the station.
“We cannot wait to see even more faces this year, ready to get involved!”