Bridlington RNLI announces the return of ‘Crew for a day for kids’

By Louise French
Published 14th May 2025, 16:40 BST
Updated 14th May 2025, 16:41 BST
'Crew for a Day Kids' enjoy the event - Image: RNLI/Mike Milnerplaceholder image
'Crew for a Day Kids' enjoy the event - Image: RNLI/Mike Milner
Bridlington RNLI are to hold an event especially for children with the return of ‘Crew for the Day’ event.

For the second year running, and after the success of last years event, the volunteers at Bridlington RNLI will be holding a ‘Crew for the Day’ for youngsters at Bridlington Lifeboat Station on Saturday, May 24.

The event will take place between 10am-2pm and will give the kids an insight into what it takes to be a volunteer crew member for the day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On the day there will be the chance to learn new skills, complete challenges, meet current volunteers, ranging from fundraisers to boat crew, and get to see how the Lifeboat Station works.

Test of strength - Image: RNLI/Mike Milnerplaceholder image
Test of strength - Image: RNLI/Mike Milner

The event is totally free and there will be activities to complete.

Primarily the event is aimed at 7-year-olds upwards to those in their teens, but there will be activities to suit all ages.

Anna Needham, Bridlington RNLI volunteer who is the lead on this event said: “We are excited to welcome everyone back for our Crew for a Day event at the lifeboat station.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Last year was fantastic, it was great to see so many kids (and grown-up kids!) come together to discover what we do as lifeboat crew.

Learning more - Image: RNLI/Mike Milnerplaceholder image
Learning more - Image: RNLI/Mike Milner

“Watching young people get hands-on with lifeboat skills while having fun was a real highlight.

“It is a brilliant way for the community to connect with our work, learn something new, and enjoy a memorable day at the station.

“We cannot wait to see even more faces this year, ready to get involved!”

Related topics:Bridlington RNLI
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice