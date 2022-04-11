Bridlington RNLI appeals for new volunteer shop assistants and manager ahead of recruitment event

The RNLI's shops raise money to fund their life-saving work at sea.

The roles include promoting the life-saving work of the RNLI to customers and raising awareness of key safety messages as well as helping to generate vital funds to allow the lifeboat charity to continue its operations.

Bridlington RNLI is looking to recruit volunteers to staff both its Bridlington RNLI shops and a shop manager at its King Street branch.

Sarah Child, Senior Community Manager for the North and East Region, said: "From as little as three hours per week you can help the RNLI to save everyone by volunteering in one of our souvenir and retail shops. Volunteers are at the heart of the charity and your support will help make a real difference in the local community."

Anyone interested in the available roles can attend a recruitment event between 10am and 2pm at the King Street shop on Tuesday April 12 for an informal chat with Ms Child to find out more.