Bridlington RNLI called to assist fishing vessel with steering issues

Bridlington RNLI all-weather lifeboat returning after tasking to fishing vessel. - Image credit: RNLI/Mike Milner

Bridlington RNLI's first service call of 2025 was to assist a fishing vessel with steering issues shortly before midnight on Friday (January 3).

At 11.34pm the volunteer crew of the Bridlington RNLI received a tasking from the HM Coastguard requesting for an immediate launch of the station’s all-weather lifeboat (ALB) ‘Antony Patrick Jones’.

It was reported that a 10-meter fishing vessel with failed steering was requesting assistance.

The fishing vessel, which was located 16 nautical miles north east of Spurn Point, was in danger of drifting towards other vessels at anchor in the area.

The threat of collision was further compounded as strong winds had also been reported in the area.

The ALB, with a crew of five, launched shortly after midnight in freezing conditions, making their way to the stricken vessel, reaching the casualty vessel by 1.30am.

Due to the danger to other vessels in the area who were at anchor, it was decided to begin towing the fishing vessel, with a crew of three, back to the safety of Grimsby Docks, and the operation was completed without any issues.

The volunteer crew then returned back to Bridlington, reaching the beach at 9.30am, was washed down, refuelled and back on service by 10.05am.

Andy Rodgers, Bridlington RNLI coxswain said: “The tasking to assist the fishing vessel in trouble was a great success, we conducted a tow of the vessel to remove it from a potentially dangerous situation after it suffered steering issues.

“The vessel was safely taken into Grimsby docks before we made the passage back to Bridlington.

“All the crew did a fantastic job once again which started in the early hours.”