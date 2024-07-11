RNLI Volunteer Sarah Berrey. Photos courtesy of RNLI/Mike Milner.

RNLI volunteer Sarah Berrey has become the first female helm on the RNLI lifeboat at Bridlington RNLI Lifeboat Station in its 219 year history.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Berrey, who has been a volunteer at Bridlington RNLI for over six years, quickly progressed through shore crew, and is now a full crew member on both the all-weather and inshore lifeboats.

After many hours of intense training, with theory and practical training, both at Bridlington RNLI and at the RNLI headquarters in Poole, with her competence assessed throughout by a mix of Bridlington and external RNLI assessors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Wednesday, July 2024, she took her final assessment and has now qualified as helm of the towns D-Class inshore lifeboat ‘Ernie Wellings’.

RNLI Volunteer Sarah Berrey at the Helm. Photo courtesy of RNLI/ Mike Milner.

Helm Sarah Berrey said: “I joined Bridlington RNLI over 6 years ago, and have had the privilege of working alongside some fantastic people with a wealth of knowledge to pass onto the next generation of lifeboat volunteers.

"It is what an individual brings to the station, every person has different strengths, characters, experiences and with the support of your fellow crew you can succeed.

“The RNLI, and especially the volunteer crew here at Bridlington RNLI, encourages everyone to learn and develop the skills required, it is this support that has helped me get to be a qualified helm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I believe that anyone can achieve whatever they want to be with the RNLI, all you need is to be able to put in the hours, study and of course have great people behind you.

"Looking forward, I am now getting ready for when my first tasking comes in, so we can continue to provide assistance to those in need.”

Steve Clarke, Bridlington Lifeboat Operations Manager, said: “Sarah has worked incredibly hard to ensure she meets the stringent requirements to qualify for the role as helm, it takes many hours of both study and practical exercises to reach the required standard.

“During her time with Bridlington RNLI, Sarah has served as a crew member on both the D class and the Shannon class lifeboats and has been involved in many rescues over the time Sarah has been boat crew, Sarah is also the Station Lifeboat Training Coordinator.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All this has been achieved in finding the balance between being a parent, being in full time employment as well as volunteering for the RNLI. I have no doubt that Sarah will be a huge asset in the role as Helm, an inspiration to all”.