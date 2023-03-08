For generations, women have saved lives, launched lifeboats, and fundraised millions to help keep the RNLI afloat.

At RNLI Bridlington, the team has its own women volunteers who continue to save lives at sea in various roles at the station.

Women have played a hands-on role in lifesaving since the RNLI formed in 1824 and Bridlington is carrying on that legacy today.

Bridlington RNLI volunteers Anna Needham, Tabatha Craig, Sarah Berrey, Kristina Batalina and Lynn Shaw

As well as the four boat crew members, Bridlington also has numerous volunteers in a number of roles, including those who work in the shops, fundraise and help to promote the work of the RNLI, plus, the work of the Women’s Luncheon Club, all whose combined efforts keep the boats afloat at Bridlington.

Crew member Sarah Berrey said: “I joined Bridlington RNLI five years ago, and have had the privilege of working alongside some fantastic people with a wealth of knowledge to pass onto the next generation of lifeboat volunteer crew. Without these volunteers the boats simply could not run.”

Lynne Shaw, Bridlington volunteer acting lifeboat management chair, said: “International Women’s Day 2023 allows the RNLI at Bridlington to celebrate women’s achievements. We are constantly aiming for inclusion at all levels and in all roles throughout our organisation.

“We are proud to have women as crew members, volunteers and members of the management group.

Bridlington RNLI volunteer Danielle Coverdale.

“There is an active and visible commitment to gender parity at the station. An inclusive attitude which should be celebrated on this important day.

“What was once perceived as a male role to go to sea in a lifeboat, isn’t the case anymore.

"It is what an individual brings to the station, every person has different strengths, characters, experiences and with the support of your fellow crew, you are encouraged to learn and develop the skills required ready for when a tasking comes in, to provide assistance to those in need.”

Visit rnli.org/find-my-nearest/lifeboat-stations/bridlington-lifeboat-station to find out more about volunteering at Bridlington.

Bridlington RNLI volunteers celebrate International Women's Day.

