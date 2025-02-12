Bridlington RNLI crew and town residents remember the Great Gale at Priory service
The Reverend Neil Bowler led the service, which was held on February 9.
Following the service, the congregation attended the Great Gale Memorial where wreaths were laid by the Bridlington RNLI, HM Coastguards and the Bridlington Harbour Commissioners, at the mass grave of some of those whose lives were taken that dreadful day.
It is thought that up to 30 vessels were lost that day, and as many as 70 lives lost, although it is difficult to know the exact number.
At the time of the Great Gale, Bridlington had two lifeboats, the RNLI’s Robert Whitworth and a local vessel named the Harbinger.
Both boats were launched multiple times, with both crews succeeding in saving several lives.
Tragically, the Harbinger was attempting to save the crew of the brig Delta when a wave capsized the lifeboat and six of the nine local men onboard were drowned.
Andy Rodgers, Bridlington RNLI Coxswain, said: “The 10th of February 1871 is a very important date within the town of Bridlington.
“Many witnessed the terrifying power of Mother Nature on that fateful day.
“I would like to thank everyone who supports Bridlington RNLI, all of you contribute to help us continue to save lives at sea.”
