Bridlington RNLI crew called out to assist yacht with fouled propeller

Bridlington RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat had a call on Friday evening (June 17) in order to assist a yacht who had requested assistance due to a fouled propeller. Photo: Steve Craven/RNLI

The boat was launched at 10.30pm to assist a 12-metre steel yacht, en-route from Spurn Point to the north of Scotland, which had lost power due to a fouled propeller, 13 miles south east of Bridlington.

The volunteer lifeboat crew of the Shannon Class lifeboat reached the yacht at 11.10pm and one of the Bridlington RNLI crew was put aboard the vessel in order to assist taking the vessel under tow to the nearest safe port at Bridlington.

Both the lifeboat and the yacht arrived safely back at Bridlington at low tide making it impossible to enter the harbour so both vessels anchored just off Sewerby Cliffs.

The Bridlington lifeboat arrived back on the beach at 6.32am on Saturday morning. Photo courtesy of Daryl Ashby/RNLI

At 4.15am, with dawn underway, the yacht’s skipper took the decision to don a wet suitand go over the side of the yacht to clear the propeller of all debris.

With the yacht now able to proceed under its own power, the lifeboat arrived back on the beach at 6.32am on Saturday morning.

Bridlington RNLI volunteer coxswain Steve Emmerson said: “The tasking was a straightforward callout that went according to plan.