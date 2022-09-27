Bridlington RNLI crew rescues windsurfer who was clinging to a buoy two miles offshore

The Bridlington RNLI team sprang into action last Thursday (September 22) to rescue a stricken windsurfer following a shout by HM Coastguard. Photo: Mike Milner/RNLI

At 1.37pm, Bridlington Lifeboat Station received a call from HM Coastguard concerning the stranded windsurfer.

The 74-year-old had been windsurfing just off Fraisthorpe beach when he became separated from his board.

The casualty was clinging to a buoy two miles offshore, supported by two fellow windsurfers.

A Bridlington RNLI spokesperson said: “A member of the public called the Coastguard to alert RNLI Bridlington. The inshore lifeboat (ILB), Ernie Wellings D852, launched at 1:56pm in search of the casualty.

“The team located the casualty at 2:12pm and he was assessed by the casualty care trained crew once aboard the IRB. The casualty did not require any medical attention.

“Shortly after, RNLI Bridlington located the windsurfer’s equipment and returned him and his equipment to Fraisthorpe beach.