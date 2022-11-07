Bridlington RNLI festive craft fayre to take place later this month

The Bridlington Christmas Craft Fayre will be held on Saturday, November 19.

Up to 20 visiting crafts people will be showing their creative arts; woodworkers, knitters, glassware and many more, and crew members are urging residents and visitors alike to get into the Christmas spirit.

There will also be a Christmas Tombola, refreshments, Water Safety information, Santa and Stormy Stan will also be attending.

An RNLI spokesman said: “The festive fun will take place on Saturday, November 19 between 10am and 4pm, at the Bridlington Lifeboats Station. Please come down and join us, enjoy the fun and get into a that Christmas spirit.”