Bridlington RNLI inspire the next generation of women in emergency services

Bridlington RNLI with guest speakers at the Inspire the next generation of Women in emergency services event. Image: RNLI/Mike Milner

Bridlington RNLI has hosted an event to inspire future generations of women into a career with the emergency services.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bridlington RNLI held a special event on Tuesday March 11 to inspire the next generation of emergency life savers.

Representatives from the RNLI, HM Coastguard, NHS Ambulance Service, the British Army and Humberside Police all gave presentations at the unique event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event had to be relocated to the Emmanuel Church Hall, Cardigan Road, due to the events that unfolded over the previous day, making the Lifeboat Station unavailable.

Bridlington RNLI Lifeboat Chair Lynn Shaw. Image: RNLI/Mike Milner

The audience, made up primarily of young women aged between 15-18 years, were treated to inspirational talks on the impact of women working in the emergency services.

Women are still under-represented across the emergency sectors in local communities.

It is hoped that the event will direct more youngsters to seek a profession in one of the emergency services who attended the prestigious event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bridlington RNLI Lifeboat Chair, Lynn Shaw said: "We wanted to positively impact our local community and address the under-representation of women either volunteering in, or working in, emergency services.

Jolene Smith, Humber Team Leader at H M Coastguards. Image: RNLI/Mike Milner

“Our team were delighted to host the event and have the opportunity to bring together some outstanding female leaders.

“With eight presenters from RNLI Lifeboats, RNLI Lifeguards, HM Coastguard, Army, Ambulance and Police sharing their inspirational stories we achieved our aim.’

Anna Heslop, RNLI Cullercoats Helm and Regional Operations lead added: “We never know who we are going to inspire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I like to think if we can show young women what is possible then they will see what they can achieve themselves.

Sergeant Claire Adams, Defence School of Transport. Image: RNLI/Mike Milner

“It was fantastic to see so many enthusiastic young people interested in the emergency services, and I was thrilled to play a part in the event.’

Jolene Smith, Humber Team Leader at H M Coastguards said: “For me, it is about people not being constrained, limited by their environment, background, their exam grades or uncertainty with what to do.

“If my words can inspire one person to consider the impossible, dream big, research what is needed and grab such an opportunity with both hands then that is a job well done.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant Claire Adams, Defence School of Transport said: “The day was nothing short of inspiring, with incredible speakers showcasing the progress women have made in uniformed services.

Detective Sergeant Nikki Cammiss, Humberside Police. Image: RNLI/Mike Milner

“Hearing their stories of breaking barriers and leading in roles once considered out of reach was a powerful reminder of the strides we have made in inclusion and equality.

“The event was filled with knowledge, passion, and proof that the future of emergency services is stronger with women at the forefront.”

Detective Sergeant Nikki Cammiss from Humberside Police said: “By exposing young people to our own personal journeys in the police, we hope to have inspired and motivated them, it is achievable for anyone if you work hard, stay focused, and commit yourself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope we empowered them to believe in themselves and their abilities.

“Police officers should represent our community and we all play a vital role.

“There is without doubt a place for women across all emergency services.”