Bridlington RNLI invite residents to turn a chippy tea into saving lives at sea

Bridlington RNLI are encouraging residents to have a chippy tea to help them fundraise. Photo courtesy of the RNLI.

The RNLI is calling on the people of Bridlington take part in the charity’s foodie fundraiser, RNLI Fish Friday this summer.

Taking place throughout August, RNLI Fish Friday encourages people to come together with friends and family to enjoy their favourite fish dish on any Friday in August, whilst raising money to help save lives at sea.

Whether it’s a fish and chip takeaway on the beach, a summer barbecue, a ready-made fish dish from the supermarket, a full-blown dinner party or just a fish finger sandwich, every pound and euro raised will go towards supporting the RNLI’s volunteer lifeboat crews and beach lifeguards around the UK and Ireland.

Simply organise your event, invite friends and family, and ask each guest to donate what they can.

Last year alone, RNLI lifesavers saved over 350 lives, its lifeboats launched over 9,100 times and beach lifeguards responded to over 14,000 incidents – all made possible by the generosity of the public.

Bridlington RNLI volunteer Mikey Ellison said: "Taking part in the RNLI Fish Friday is a great way for people to support volunteer crews like mine.

“We really appreciate the support of the public – we simply couldn’t do our job without the lifesaving training and equipment they help to fund.

“As a volunteer lifeboat crew member, on-call to save lives at sea, I’m very used to meals being interrupted by the sound of the pager.

"I hope that everyone taking part in RNLI Fish Friday has a great time with family and friends – hopefully with no interruptions!’

Visit http://rnli.org/supportfishfriday to sign up to take part in RNLI Fish Friday.

Once signed up, participants will be provided with a unique fundraising page to share with their guests, as well as links to everything they need to host the perfect event, including quiz packs, colouring sheets for younger guests, printable place names and invitations to make it a meal to remember.