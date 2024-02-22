Bridlington RNLI Lifeboat tasked to help windsurfer in difficulty near Fraisthorpe

Bridlington RNLI inshore lifeboat Ernie Wellings at sea. Image: RNLI/Mike Milner

Bridlington RNLI received a tasking to launch the inshore lifeboat Ernie Wellings in order to assist a windsurfer in difficulty on Tuesday (February 20).

HM Coastguards requested that Bridlington RNLI crew attend at 1.45pm and within 10 minutes the ILB, with 3 volunteer crew onboard, set off to assist the windsurfer.

The windsurfer alerted the Coastguard via their personal mobile phone that their mast had broken and they were not injured.

The volunteer crew of the ILB reached the casualty within a matter of minutes and confirmed that the windsurfer was not injured but unable to make their own way back to shore.

The lifeboat crew then took the windsurfer and his equipment back to the shoreline at Fraisthorpe where he recovered his windsurf.