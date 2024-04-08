Bridlington RNLI 'Mayday': Walk a day throughout May to help support the RNLI's lifesaving work
People can support the fundraising campaign by signing up to take part in a Mayday Mile and complete the challenge of covering a mile a day throughout May.
The RNLI has revealed its lifeboats launched over 9,100 times in 2023. Funds raised will help support the charity’s vital lifesaving work, including the provision of important training and kit for the volunteer lifeboat crews who readily risk their own lives to save others whenever the call for help comes in.
Bob Taylor, volunteer Water Safety Officer, said: “Summer is the busiest time of year for the RNLI, with thousands of people at risk of getting into danger by the water. Having recently marked the RNLI’s 200th anniversary, we’re putting out our call for help to raise the funds which will help keep our lifesaving service going today and into the future.
“As a charity we rely on the generosity of the public to take part in events like the Mayday Mile and raise the funds that allow us to be there when we’re needed most.”
The RNLI’s Mayday fundraiser begins on Monday May 1 and will run for the whole month across the UK and Ireland.
Visit https://fundraise.rnli.org/event/mayday-mile to find out more or to sign up for the Mayday Mile.