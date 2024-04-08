Bridlington RNLI 'Mayday': Walk a day throughout May to help support the RNLI's lifesaving work

RNLI Bridlington is calling on members of the public to support the RNLI’s Mayday fundraising campaign. Photo: RNLI/Mike Milner.

People can support the fundraising campaign by signing up to take part in a Mayday Mile and complete the challenge of covering a mile a day throughout May.

The RNLI has revealed its lifeboats launched over 9,100 times in 2023. Funds raised will help support the charity’s vital lifesaving work, including the provision of important training and kit for the volunteer lifeboat crews who readily risk their own lives to save others whenever the call for help comes in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bob Taylor, volunteer Water Safety Officer, said: “Summer is the busiest time of year for the RNLI, with thousands of people at risk of getting into danger by the water. Having recently marked the RNLI’s 200th anniversary, we’re putting out our call for help to raise the funds which will help keep our lifesaving service going today and into the future.

“As a charity we rely on the generosity of the public to take part in events like the Mayday Mile and raise the funds that allow us to be there when we’re needed most.”

The RNLI’s Mayday fundraiser begins on Monday May 1 and will run for the whole month across the UK and Ireland.