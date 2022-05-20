Bridlington RNLI member Ashley passes tests to qualify as D-Class Lifeboat helm
A member of the Bridlington RNLI team has passed a key assessment following six months of training.
By The Newsroom
Friday, 20th May 2022, 8:10 am
Ashley Traves has now passed his qualified to become a helm on the D-Class Lifeboat after an exercise on Tuesday (May 17). Photo: Jaqui Brooks
Ashley Traves has now qualified to become a helm on the D-Class Lifeboat after an exercise on Tuesday (May 17).
A Bridlington RNLI spokesman said: “After six months of training and dedication Ashley Traves has passed his assessment as a helm on the D-Class Lifeboat after D Class-852 Ernie Wellings was launched on exercise on Tuesday evening.
“He has now been confirmed as a fully competent and qualified Operational Helm at Bridlington RNLI.”
D Class-852 Ernie Wellings was launched on exercise on Tuesday evening. Photo: Jaqui Brooks
The crew of D Class-852 Ernie Wellings on Tuesday. Photo: RNLI/Jordan Harrison
The crew of D Class-852 Ernie Wellings return following the exercise. Photo: Jaqui Brooks