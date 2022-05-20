Bridlington RNLI member Ashley passes tests to qualify as D-Class Lifeboat helm

Ashley Traves has now passed his qualified to become a helm on the D-Class Lifeboat after an exercise on Tuesday (May 17). Photo: Jaqui Brooks

Ashley Traves has now qualified to become a helm on the D-Class Lifeboat after an exercise on Tuesday (May 17).

A Bridlington RNLI spokesman said: “After six months of training and dedication Ashley Traves has passed his assessment as a helm on the D-Class Lifeboat after D Class-852 Ernie Wellings was launched on exercise on Tuesday evening.

“He has now been confirmed as a fully competent and qualified Operational Helm at Bridlington RNLI.”

D Class-852 Ernie Wellings was launched on exercise on Tuesday evening. Photo: Jaqui Brooks

The crew of D Class-852 Ernie Wellings on Tuesday. Photo: RNLI/Jordan Harrison