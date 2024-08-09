Bridlington RNLI needs you! Here's how to become a volunteer and help save lives at sea

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bridlington RNLI are looking for volunteers from the community who want to have an exciting and fulfilling role saving lives at sea.

97% of RNLI frontline lifesavers are volunteers, including over 5,700 volunteer lifeboat crew members at stations around the UK and Ireland, 12% of whom are women, and another 4,000 volunteer shore crew members.

Being a lifeboat crew member is one of the most exciting and fulfilling volunteer roles you could do.

Volunteering with the RNLI gives you the opportunity to make a difference in your local community, to save lives and be part of the larger RNLI family.

Bridlington RNLI are looking for volunteers to join them and help save lives at sea. Photo courtesy of RNLI/Mike Milner.

Volunteers would be joining ann inclusive and diverse organisation who provide first class training, equipment, guidance and support. Only 1 in 10 lifeboat crew members has professional maritime experience, which means even those who have never been in a boat will be able to learn the ropes with the RNLI.

Being a volunteer would also help people learn new skills and gain experience to enhance your CV.

A spokesperson for Bridlington RNLI siad via Facebook: ““Do you want to support your local community? Do you like a challenge and like to learn new skills? Do you have any free time, especially between normal working hours? If the answer is yes, then WE NEED YOU!

“We currently are looking for all-weather Lifeboat crew, inshore lifeboat crew and shore crew. For more information, please visit the RNLI website or pop down to the station and have a chat.”RNLI crew members need to:

be over 18 years old

be under 55 years old (inshore lifeboat crew) or 65 (all-weather lifeboat crew)

complete a health assessment, including an eyesight test

be physically fit

live and/or work close to a lifeboat station

pass a probationary period that usually lasts for 1 year

be a team player

enjoy hard physical work

get on well with other people

communicate easily

follow direction when required to

Visit the RNLI website to find out more.