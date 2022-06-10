Bridlington RNLI shop launches appeal to attract new volunteers. Photo: Mike Milner/RNLI

Just like the lifeboat, the shop needs a dedicated volunteer crew – people of all ages and abilities – willing to give a little time to help save lives at sea.

Volunteers will be able to meet new people, join a motivated and enthusiastic team, learn new skills, and gain experience to enhance their CV.

The RNLI is loooking to attract enthusiastic people who are confident handling money and comfortable volunteering in a customer service environment.

Any person interested will be given the correct training ahead of joining the team.

An RNLI spokesman said: “Our shops are run by volunteers, and all profits help save lives at sea. We rely on volunteers to keep our shops open.

“We are currently in need of shop volunteers. If you are interested in supporting us, you can give us a call on 01262 401646, or pop into the shop for an application.”

○ Auctioneer Caroline Hawley from the BBC show Bargain Hunt will be in charge when Bridlington RNLI hosts a ‘Maritime and General Auction’ next weekend.

The lifeboat station is auctioning off donated artwork and a multitude of lifeboat memorabilia in order to raise funds for the continued readiness of the station’s operations.

The fundraising auction will be held on Saturday, June 18 between 2pm and 4pm at Bridlington Lifeboat Station’s boathall with viewing held between 10am to noon ahead of the event.