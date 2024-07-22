Bridlington RNLI surprised with gift of unique painting by renowned Scarborough artist

Paul and Ivy pictured with the Don Micklethwaite painting and two Bridlington RNLI volunteers. Photo courtesy of Bridlington RNLI.

Bridlington RNLI received some unexpected visitors at the Lifeboat station, who brought with them a very unusual donation.

Recently, the Bridlington RNLI Lifeboat Station welcomed two visitors named Paul and Ivy who donated a special painting of the lifeboat ‘Robert Whitworth’, depicting the terrible day of the Great Gale in 1871.

The painting is the work of Don Micklethwaite who was born in Scarborough and received a short formal training at the local School of Art, before he joined the Army for national service.

This was then followed by employment in a series of jobs including railway cleaner, and press agency photographer, before returning to art firstly as a picture framer and restorer, then as a Professional Artist.

Paul said: “‘My Mum told us about her Great Great Grandfather being Cox of the first Bridlington Lifeboat. Mum's mother, (Grandma Elsie Speed), had an oil painting of the lifeboat tackling the Gale hanging in her hall.

“My Mum had been promised that painting by her father but this was left out in error for the dustman whilst decorating.

“Fast forward to 1994 and my father buys a painting recalling a similar scene for their Ruby Wedding Anniversary. The painting was then was passed onto me and my brother Kevin.”The family recently decided to gift the painting to Bridlington RNLI to either sell to raise funds for Bridlington RNLI or to keep it on display in the boathouse.

The volunteers at Bridlington RNLI all agree that the picture should be displayed in the station as it depicts such a display of courage and determination that still exists in the modern-day RNLI.

Brothers Paul and Kevin said they are delighted to know that it will stay on display at Bridlington RNLI. All the volunteers at Bridlington RNLI would like to pass on their thanks to the family.